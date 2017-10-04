BR-MUNIHLD FD 2 (NYSE:MUH) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

BR-MUNIHLD FD 2 has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years.

Get BR-MUNIHLD FD 2 alerts:

BR-MUNIHLD FD 2 (MUH) opened at 15.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average of $15.79. BR-MUNIHLD FD 2 has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $16.63.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “BR-MUNIHLD FD 2 Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (MUH)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/br-munihld-fd-2-announces-monthly-dividend-of-0-07-muh.html.

BR-MUNIHLD FD 2 Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-ended management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund seeks to invest approximately 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

Receive News & Ratings for BR-MUNIHLD FD 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BR-MUNIHLD FD 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.