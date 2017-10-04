BPC Acquisition Corp (BERY) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BPC Acquisition Corp (NYSE:BERY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

BERY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BPC Acquisition Corp in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. SunTrust Banks, Inc. raised shares of BPC Acquisition Corp from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of BPC Acquisition Corp in a report on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of BPC Acquisition Corp in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BPC Acquisition Corp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.08.

Shares of BPC Acquisition Corp (NYSE BERY) traded up 1.17% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.58. 425,673 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.08. BPC Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $42.74 and a 12-month high of $58.95.

BPC Acquisition Corp (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. BPC Acquisition Corp had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 76.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BPC Acquisition Corp will post $3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in BPC Acquisition Corp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in BPC Acquisition Corp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in BPC Acquisition Corp by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in BPC Acquisition Corp by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 644,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,310,000 after acquiring an additional 53,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in BPC Acquisition Corp by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 15,378 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BPC Acquisition Corp

Berry Global Group, Inc, formerly Berry Plastics Group, Inc, is a provider of value-added plastic consumer packaging, non-woven specialty materials and engineered materials. The Company offers products, such as closures, prescription vials, specialty films, adhesives, nonwovens, drink cups, containers and bottles.

