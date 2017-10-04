BPC Acquisition Corp (BERY) Receives $64.09 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of BPC Acquisition Corp (NYSE:BERY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.08.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BERY shares. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating on shares of BPC Acquisition Corp in a report on Thursday, August 31st. SunTrust Banks, Inc. upgraded BPC Acquisition Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of BPC Acquisition Corp in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of BPC Acquisition Corp in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of BPC Acquisition Corp in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

Get BPC Acquisition Corp alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of BPC Acquisition Corp by 4.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in BPC Acquisition Corp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in BPC Acquisition Corp by 25.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in BPC Acquisition Corp by 9.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 644,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,310,000 after buying an additional 53,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in BPC Acquisition Corp by 33.3% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: “BPC Acquisition Corp (BERY) Receives $64.09 Consensus PT from Brokerages” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/bpc-acquisition-corp-bery-receives-64-09-consensus-pt-from-brokerages.html.

BPC Acquisition Corp (BERY) traded up 1.14% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.56. 1,193,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.08. BPC Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $42.74 and a 52-week high of $58.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.63 and a 200 day moving average of $55.18.

BPC Acquisition Corp (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. BPC Acquisition Corp had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 76.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BPC Acquisition Corp will post $3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BPC Acquisition Corp

Berry Global Group, Inc, formerly Berry Plastics Group, Inc, is a provider of value-added plastic consumer packaging, non-woven specialty materials and engineered materials. The Company offers products, such as closures, prescription vials, specialty films, adhesives, nonwovens, drink cups, containers and bottles.

Receive News & Ratings for BPC Acquisition Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BPC Acquisition Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.