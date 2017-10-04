Bp Plc maintained its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. V Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 261.3% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service Inc. alerts:

WARNING: “Bp Plc Has $6,082,000 Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/bp-plc-has-6082000-stake-in-united-parcel-service-inc-ups.html.

In other news, EVP Alan Gershenhorn sold 17,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total value of $2,019,455.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Barber sold 3,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total transaction of $394,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup Inc. upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.27.

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE UPS) opened at 119.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.90. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.12 and a 1-year high of $120.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.08 and a 200 day moving average of $110.14.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 417.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post $6.01 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package operations, International Package operations, and Supply Chain & Freight operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company delivered packages in over 220 countries and territories.

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.