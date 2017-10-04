Boeing Company (The) (BA) Shares Sold by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH decreased its stake in Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,993 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Boeing Company (The) accounts for 1.6% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Boeing Company (The) were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Boeing Company (The) by 181.9% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing Company (The) by 9.5% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing Company (The) by 16.9% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing Company (The) by 298.8% in the first quarter. Tarbox Group Inc. now owns 989 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Boeing Company (The) by 430.5% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,061 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing Company (BA) traded down 0.203% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.941. 1,716,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.336 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.95. Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $131.39 and a 52 week high of $259.30.

Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $22.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.97 billion. Boeing Company (The) had a return on equity of 2,185.10% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Analysts predict that Boeing Company will post $10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing Company (The) news, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 19,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.42, for a total value of $4,848,762.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,195 shares in the company, valued at $37,351,696.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Downey sold 134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $32,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,468 shares of company stock valued at $20,353,814 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price target on shares of Boeing Company (The) from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Boeing Company (The) in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boeing Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boeing Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Boeing Company (The) in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boeing Company (The) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.32.

Boeing Company (The) Company Profile

The Boeing Company is an aerospace company. The Company’s segments include Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security (BDS), such as Boeing Military Aircraft (BMA), Network & Space Systems (N&SS) and Global Services & Support (GS&S), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces and markets commercial jet aircraft and provides related support services, to the commercial airline industry.

