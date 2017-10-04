BlackRock Utility and Infrastructure (BUI) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Utility and Infrastructure (NYSE:BUI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

Shares of BlackRock Utility and Infrastructure (NYSE BUI) opened at 21.00 on Wednesday. BlackRock Utility and Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average of $20.80.

About BlackRock Utility and Infrastructure

BlackRock Utility and Infrastructure Trust is a closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments in the world and by utilizing an option writing (selling) strategy in an effort to enhance current gains.

