News articles about Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund (NYSE:BSD) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund earned a news sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.8303805568259 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund (BSD) traded down 0.07% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.32. The stock had a trading volume of 10,488 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average is $14.06. Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $15.61.

Get Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/blackrock-strategic-municipal-trust-fund-bsd-receiving-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-study-shows.html.

Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund Company Profile

Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust (the Trust) is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income that is exempt from regular federal income tax and to invest in municipal bonds that over time will perform better than the broader municipal bond market.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.