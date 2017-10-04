News stories about BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund (NYSE:MHD) have trended somewhat negative on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund earned a daily sentiment score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 47.4144194047546 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund (NYSE MHD) traded down 0.29% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.33. The company had a trading volume of 19,293 shares. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 1-year low of $15.54 and a 1-year high of $18.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.28.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Inc. alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.0745 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/blackrock-muniholdings-fund-mhd-earning-somewhat-negative-press-coverage-report-finds.html.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing approximately 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.