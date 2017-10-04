BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst Plc Declares Dividend of $0.06 (BRLA)

BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst Plc (LON:BRLA) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share on Monday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst Plc (LON:BRLA) traded up 1.50% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 491.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,898 shares. BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst Plc has a one year low of GBX 355.07 and a one year high of GBX 494.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.99.

About BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst Plc

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc is a closed-end company. The Company operates through investment business segment. The Company’s objective is to secure long-term capital growth and an attractive total return primarily through investing in quoted securities in Latin America. The Company invests predominantly in securities quoted in Latin America.

