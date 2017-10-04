BlackRock Inc. Has $274.62 Million Position in Legg Mason, Inc. (LM)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,196,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 736,226 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.60% of Legg Mason worth $274,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Legg Mason by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,225,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $260,895,000 after acquiring an additional 111,523 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Legg Mason during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,654,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Legg Mason by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 38,833 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Legg Mason by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 14,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE LM) opened at 39.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 2.22. Legg Mason, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $42.08.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $793.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.60 million. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Legg Mason, Inc. will post $2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Friday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Legg Mason from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Legg Mason currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.44.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in providing asset management and related financial services to individuals, institutions, corporations and municipalities. The Company operates through Global Asset Management segment. Global Asset Management provides investment advisory services to institutional and individual clients and to the Company-sponsored investment funds.

