BlackRock Inc. Has $266.19 Million Stake in Care Capital Properties Inc (CCP)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Care Capital Properties Inc (NYSE:CCP) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,969,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 696,902 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.86% of Care Capital Properties worth $266,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Care Capital Properties by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,235,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,391,000 after purchasing an additional 745,627 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Care Capital Properties by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,480,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,530,000 after purchasing an additional 86,869 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Care Capital Properties by 39.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,402,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,858,000 after purchasing an additional 961,309 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Care Capital Properties during the second quarter worth about $66,233,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Care Capital Properties by 90.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,330,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,533,000 after purchasing an additional 630,316 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Care Capital Properties Inc (CCP) opened at 24.21 on Wednesday. Care Capital Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $27.98.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Care Capital Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Care Capital Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Care Capital Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Care Capital Properties Profile

Care Capital Properties, Inc is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and other healthcare assets operated by private regional and local care providers. The Company leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants under long-term triple-net leases, pursuant to which the tenants are obligated to pay all property-related expenses, including maintenance, utilities, repairs and taxes.

