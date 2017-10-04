BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) opened at 13.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average of $13.14. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $13.66.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (the Trust), formerly BlackRock Global Opportunities Equity Trust, is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation.

