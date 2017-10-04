BlackBerry Limited (BBRY) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ:BBRY) (TSE:BB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Monday. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BBRY. Vetr upgraded BlackBerry Limited from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.74 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on BlackBerry Limited from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry Limited in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BlackBerry Limited from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on BlackBerry Limited from $8.25 to $10.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Get BlackBerry Limited alerts:

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ:BBRY) opened at 11.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.00. BlackBerry Limited has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $11.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.46.

BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ:BBRY) (TSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.21 million. BlackBerry Limited had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 49.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post $0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 31,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

WARNING: “BlackBerry Limited (BBRY) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/blackberry-limited-bbry-rating-reiterated-by-canaccord-genuity.html.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry Limited by 18.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in BlackBerry Limited in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. American Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackBerry Limited in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in BlackBerry Limited in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry Limited in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited (BlackBerry) provides mobile communications solutions. The Company is engaged in the sale of smartphones and enterprise software and services. The Company’s products and services include Enterprise Solutions and Services, Devices, BlackBerry Technology Solutions and Messaging. It is engaged in providing enterprise mobility management (EMM) and mobile security, and offers a portfolio of enterprise software solutions and services that can be deployed across a range of ecosystems and devices, including BlackBerry Enterprise Service (BES) 12 and Good Platforms, BES12 Cloud, enterprise file-sync-and-share (EFSS), SecuSUITE for Enterprise, Enhanced subscriber identity module (SIM)-Based Licensing (ESBL), WorkLife by BlackBerry solution and Professional Cybersecurity Services.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.