Black Hills Co. Corporate Units (BKHU) Plans $0.97 Quarterly Dividend

Black Hills Co. Corporate Units (NASDAQ:BKHU) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.9688 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th.

Black Hills Co. Corporate Units (BKHU) opened at 74.62 on Wednesday. Black Hills Co. Corporate Units has a 52-week low of $61.74 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The stock has a market cap of $388.02 million and a PE ratio of 54.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.05.

