Black Diamond Group Ltd (TSE:BDI)’s share price fell 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.12 and last traded at C$2.15. 82,133 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 175,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.32.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BDI. Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$4.50 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Clarus Securities cut Black Diamond Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. CIBC cut their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$2.75 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Black Diamond Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Black Diamond Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.69.

The stock’s market capitalization is $111.72 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/black-diamond-group-ltd-bdi-trading-down-7-3.html.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited is a Canada-based company, which rents and sells modular workforce accommodation and space rental solutions to customers in Canada, the United States and Australia. The Company offers lodging and other support services related to remote workforce accommodation and space rentals.

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.