BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BioMarin Pharmaceutical earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern's scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.1678592188025 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company's share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) opened at 93.21 on Wednesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $78.42 and a one year high of $100.51. The stock’s market cap is $16.34 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.62.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $317.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.41 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 15.54%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.61) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post ($0.71) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BMRN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $111.00) on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.09.

In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $342,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $1,357,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,798,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,686 shares of company stock worth $3,736,318. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for various diseases and medical conditions. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s therapy portfolio consisted of five products, and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme (laronidase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS I), Firdapse (amifampridine phosphate) for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS), Kuvan (sapropterin dihydrochloride) for phenylketonuria (PKU), Naglazyme (galsulfase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis VI (MPS VI) and Vimizim (elosulfase alpha) for Mucopolysaccharidosis IV Type A (MPS IV A).

