Biocorrx Inc. (BICX) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Biocorrx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Biocorrx (BICX) opened at 0.08101 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is $19.62 million. Biocorrx has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12.

Biocorrx Company Profile

BioCorRx, Inc, formerly Fresh Start Private Management, Inc, is a holding company. The Company is an addiction healthcare solutions company operating in Santa Ana, California. The Company, through its subsidiary, Fresh Start Private, Inc, provides alcoholism and opioid treatment program. It offers a medication-assisted treatment program that combines non-addictive medication coupled with psycho-social counseling.

