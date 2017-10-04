BigSur Wealth Management LLC Holds Holdings in Health Care SPDR (XLV)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC held its stake in Health Care SPDR (NYSE:XLV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Health Care SPDR makes up about 0.9% of BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Health Care SPDR were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Health Care SPDR by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,318,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $421,437,000 after buying an additional 54,138 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Health Care SPDR by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,400,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,410,000 after buying an additional 904,476 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Health Care SPDR by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,470,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,559,000 after buying an additional 37,824 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Health Care SPDR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,476,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Health Care SPDR by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,028,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,946,000 after buying an additional 101,209 shares during the last quarter.

Health Care SPDR (NYSE:XLV) traded up 0.45% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.91. 1,487,364 shares of the stock were exchanged. Health Care SPDR has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $83.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.97 and its 200-day moving average is $78.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.3048 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%.

Health Care SPDR Company Profile

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

