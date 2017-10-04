BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $18.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BGC PARTNERS, INC. is a leading global full-service inter-dealer broker, specializing in the trading of financial instruments and related derivatives products. BGC Partners provides integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic execution and other brokerage services to some of the world’s largest and most credit worthy banks, broker-dealers, investment banks and investment firms for a broad range of global financial products, including fixed income securities, foreign exchange, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, futures, structured products and other instruments. Through its eSpeed and BGCantor Market Data brands, BGC also offers financial technology solutions and market data and analytics related to selected financial instruments and markets. Named after fixed income trading innovator B. Gerald Cantor, BGC Partners has offices in New York and London, as well as in Beijing, Chicago, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Mexico City, Nyon, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BGCP. ValuEngine downgraded BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

BGC Partners (BGCP) traded up 0.07% on Wednesday, reaching $15.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,046,743 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 1.31. BGC Partners has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $15.45.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.00 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BGC Partners will post $0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda A. Bell sold 13,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $200,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in BGC Partners by 2.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Airain ltd bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the second quarter worth about $1,943,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 247.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,921,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643,875 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 755.1% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 191,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 169,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc (BGC) is a global brokerage company servicing the financial and real estate markets. The Company operates through two segments: Financial Services and Real Estate Services. It provides a range of services, including trade execution, broker-dealer services clearing, trade compression, post trade, information, and other back-office services to a range of financial and non-financial institutions.

