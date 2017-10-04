Berenberg Bank Upgrades William Hil Adr (WIMHY) to Hold

William Hil Adr (OTC:WIMHY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, J P Morgan Chase & Co began coverage on William Hil Adr in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of William Hil Adr (OTC WIMHY) traded up 1.72% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.49. 1,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average of $13.84. William Hil Adr has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $15.75. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.16.

About William Hil Adr

William Hill PLC provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US, Australia, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer various betting and gaming services, including horseracing, greyhound racing, football betting, virtual racing, numbers betting, and other services.

