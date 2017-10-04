Berenberg Bank Trims Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC (LCL) Target Price to GBX 155

Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC (LON:LCL) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 160 ($2.12) to GBX 155 ($2.06) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LCL. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.06) price objective on shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC in a research report on Friday, June 9th. J P Morgan Chase & Co assumed coverage on shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 133 ($1.76) target price for the company. Investec reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.12) target price on shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.65) target price on shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 159.80 ($2.12).

Get Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC alerts:

Shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC (LON:LCL) opened at 123.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 2.37 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 119.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 121.95. Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 110.30 and a 52-week high of GBX 143.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/berenberg-bank-trims-ladbrokes-coral-group-plc-lcl-target-price-to-gbx-155.html.

About Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC

Ladbrokes Coral Group plc, formerly Ladbrokes plc, is engaged in the betting and gaming industry. The Company’s segments are UK Retail, European Retail and Digital. The UK Retail segment consists of betting activities in the shop estate in Great Britain. The Company is involved in traditional over-the-counter betting on football, horse and greyhound racing, as well as other sports and by machines.

Receive News & Ratings for Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.