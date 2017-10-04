BCA Marketplace PLC (BCA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $221.50

BCA Marketplace PLC (LON:BCA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 221.50 ($2.94) and last traded at GBX 220 ($2.92), with a volume of 270,236 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 219.50 ($2.91).

BCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. N+1 Singer restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.65) price objective on shares of BCA Marketplace PLC in a research note on Friday, September 15th. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised their price objective on BCA Marketplace PLC from GBX 220 ($2.92) to GBX 230 ($3.05) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd lifted their target price on BCA Marketplace PLC from GBX 220 ($2.92) to GBX 235 ($3.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.74 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 201.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 197.12.

In other BCA Marketplace PLC news, insider Tim Lampert bought 3,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 179 ($2.37) per share, with a total value of £7,032.91 ($9,328.70). Also, insider Avril Palmer-Baunack bought 2,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.44) per share, for a total transaction of £5,177.76 ($6,867.97). Insiders bought a total of 10,814 shares of company stock worth $1,957,918 in the last 90 days.

BCA Marketplace PLC Company Profile

BCA Marketplace plc, formerly Haversham Holdings plc, owns and operates the United Kingdom and Europe’s used-vehicle marketplace. The Company provides vehicle buying services, We Buy Any Car. Its segments include Vehicle Remarketing, Vehicle Buying and Other. The Company operates through three divisions: UK Vehicle Remarketing, International Vehicle Remarketing and Vehicle Buying.

