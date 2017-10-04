BBX Capital Corp (BBX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) opened at 7.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $754.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average is $6.64. BBX Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $7.77.

BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $202.87 million during the quarter. BBX Capital Corp had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Equities analysts expect that BBX Capital Corp will post ($1.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BBX Capital Corp stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 771,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,077,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of BBX Capital Corp as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BBX Capital Corp

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly BFC Financial Corporation, is a diversified holding company. The Company has investments in Bluegreen Corporation (Bluegreen) and Renin Holdings, LLC (Renin), and in real estate and middle market operating companies. Its segments include Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate and Renin.

