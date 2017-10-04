Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $226,000 in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) Stock

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $857,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings during the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings by 509.7% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 609,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,042,000 after buying an additional 509,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,487,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.23% of the company’s stock.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America Corporation raised Canada Goose Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Canada Goose Holdings in a research report on Friday, June 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Canada Goose Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose Holdings in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$26.82.

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) opened at 20.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 111.49. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $24.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.48.

Canada Goose Holdings (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.50 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post $0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Holdings Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

