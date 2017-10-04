Barratt Developments Plc (BDEV) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reiterated their buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments Plc (LON:BDEV) in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt raised Barratt Developments Plc to an add rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.89) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments Plc from GBX 706 ($9.36) to GBX 735 ($9.75) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Beaufort Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments Plc from GBX 690 ($9.15) to GBX 650 ($8.62) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.95) target price on shares of Barratt Developments Plc in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 638 ($8.46) price target on shares of Barratt Developments Plc in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 638 ($8.46).

Barratt Developments Plc (LON:BDEV) traded down 0.31% during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 639.50. 1,981,148 shares of the stock traded hands. Barratt Developments Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 430.40 and a 52-week high of GBX 644.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 607.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 590.31. The stock’s market cap is GBX 6.44 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 34.40 ($0.46) per share. This is an increase from Barratt Developments Plc’s previous dividend of $7.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.74%.

In other news, insider David Thomas sold 400,000 shares of Barratt Developments Plc stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 591 ($7.84), for a total transaction of £2,364,000 ($3,135,694.39).

Barratt Developments PLC is a holding company. The Company is principally engaged in acquiring and developing land, planning, designing and constructing residential property developments and selling the homes, which it builds throughout Britain. The Company operates in two segments: Housebuilding and Commercial developments.

