Barnes Group (B) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Barnes Group (NYSE:B) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Barnes Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 44.4974671245567 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of analysts have commented on B shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. increased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Barnes Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.60.

Barnes Group (B) opened at 71.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.52 and its 200 day moving average is $58.25. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.45. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $37.88 and a 52-week high of $73.84.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $364.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.69 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post $2.90 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

In other Barnes Group news, VP Marian Acker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $362,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas O. Barnes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $119,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,755 shares of company stock valued at $528,361. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc is an industrial and aerospace manufacturer and service provider, serving a range of end markets and customers. The Company’s engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions are used in applications that provide transportation, manufacturing, healthcare products and technology to the world.

