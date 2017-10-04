Barings LLC Maintains Holdings in Oshkosh Corporation (OSK)

Barings LLC maintained its stake in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,800 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Oshkosh Corporation worth $5,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corporation by 116.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 689,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,467,000 after buying an additional 371,089 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corporation by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corporation by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,316,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,971 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corporation by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,091,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,188,000 after acquiring an additional 201,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corporation by 270.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 38,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oshkosh Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh Corporation in a report on Sunday, September 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Oshkosh Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Oshkosh Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Oshkosh Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE OSK) traded up 0.13% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.51. 64,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.44. Oshkosh Corporation has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $84.31.

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Oshkosh Corporation had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oshkosh Corporation will post $3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt sold 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.82, for a total transaction of $527,481.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,374 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,222.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $363,295.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,452.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,533 shares of company stock worth $3,810,466. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of access equipment, specialty vehicles and truck bodies for the primary markets of defense, concrete placement, refuse hauling, access equipment, and fire and emergency. The company’s brands include Oshkosh, JLG, Pierce, McNeilus, IMT, Frontline, Jerr-Dan, CON-E-CO and London.

