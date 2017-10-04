Barings LLC Has $6,500,000 Stake in Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV)

Barings LLC continued to hold its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Telefonica Brasil were worth $6,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Telefonica Brasil by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,340 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. 10.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. BidaskClub raised Telefonica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $15.00 target price on Telefonica Brasil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a report on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) traded down 0.12% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.29. The company had a trading volume of 282,432 shares. Telefonica Brasil S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter. Telefonica Brasil had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 9.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telefonica Brasil S.A. will post $0.90 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Telefonica Brasil’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. Telefonica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is 81.08%.

Telefonica Brasil Profile

Telefonica Brasil SA is a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil offering postpaid mobile services. The Company also operates as a fixed telecommunications company in the state of Sao Paulo. The Company markets its mobile services under its Vivo brand. It offers its clients a portfolio of products, including mobile and fixed voice, mobile data, fixed broadband, ultra-fast broadband, Pay television, information technology and digital services.

