Barclays PLC Increases C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Price Target to $70.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Barclays PLC from $67.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays PLC’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CHRW. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stephens upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. BidaskClub raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Bank of America Corporation lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.83.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) opened at 76.13 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $63.41 and a one year high of $81.16. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.66 and its 200-day moving average is $70.73.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post $3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, VP Angela K. Freeman sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $82,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.8% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 104,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after buying an additional 21,502 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 29.6% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 40,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 64,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 21,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a provider of transportation services and logistics solutions through a network of offices operating in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and South America. The Company’s segments include North American Surface Transportation (NAST), Global Forwarding, Robinson Fresh, and All Other and Corporate.

