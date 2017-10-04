Barclays PLC (BCS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BCS shares. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays PLC in a research note on Monday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Barclays PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barclays PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “sell” rating on shares of Barclays PLC in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barclays PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Get Barclays PLC alerts:

Barclays PLC (BCS) opened at 10.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.60. The firm’s market capitalization is $43.79 billion. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $12.05.

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Barclays PLC had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.23%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/barclays-plc-bcs-receives-average-rating-of-hold-from-brokerages.html.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Barclays sold 37 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100,000.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Barclays PLC by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 102,230 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC by 35.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC by 0.8% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 5,602,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,336,000 after buying an additional 43,360 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC by 13.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,187,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,198,000 after buying an additional 2,300,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 22,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. 2.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barclays PLC

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.