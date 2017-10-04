Barbara Benson Sells 17,000 Shares of Cambium Learning Group, Inc. (ABCD) Stock

Cambium Learning Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCD) CFO Barbara Benson sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $110,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Barbara Benson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 7th, Barbara Benson sold 17,000 shares of Cambium Learning Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $81,090.00.

Shares of Cambium Learning Group, Inc. (ABCD) opened at 6.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $291.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of -0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.21. Cambium Learning Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $6.62.

Cambium Learning Group (NASDAQ:ABCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.36 million during the quarter. Cambium Learning Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 25.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cambium Learning Group, Inc. will post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCD. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Cambium Learning Group by 18.2% during the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 22,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cambium Learning Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cambium Learning Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 524,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cambium Learning Group by 12.1% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Cambium Learning Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 63,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambium Learning Group Company Profile

Cambium Learning Group, Inc is an educational solutions and services company. The Company’s product lines include Learning A-Z (www.learninga-z.com), ExploreLearning (www.explorelearning.com), Voyager Sopris Learning (www.voyagersopris.com) and Kurzweil Education (www.kurzweiledu.com). It operates through three segments: Learning A-Z, Voyager Sopris Learning and ExploreLearning.

