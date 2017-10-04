Banner Corporation (BANR) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,561,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 4.69% of Banner Corporation worth $88,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Banner Corporation by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,812,000 after buying an additional 221,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banner Corporation by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,760,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,002,000 after acquiring an additional 27,376 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Banner Corporation by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,295,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,716,000 after acquiring an additional 19,015 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Banner Corporation by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,178,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,230,000 after acquiring an additional 566,872 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Banner Corporation by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,916,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,291,000 after acquiring an additional 116,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner Corporation alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on BANR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banner Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on Banner Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Banner Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Banner Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Shares of Banner Corporation (BANR) traded down 0.39% on Wednesday, hitting $61.38. 6,203 shares of the company were exchanged. Banner Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $61.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.83.

Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $122.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.46 million. Banner Corporation had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 19.63%. Analysts predict that Banner Corporation will post $3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Banner Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.72%.

In other news, Director Gary Sirmon sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $184,848.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Cynthia D. Purcell sold 1,007 shares of Banner Corporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $55,999.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,258 shares of company stock worth $631,587. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Banner Corporation (BANR) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/banner-corporation-banr-shares-bought-by-goldman-sachs-group-inc.html.

About Banner Corporation

Banner Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of planning, directing and coordinating the business activities of its subsidiaries, Banner Bank and Islanders Bank. Banner Bank is a Washington-chartered commercial bank. Banner Bank is a regional bank, which offers a range of commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities in its primary market areas.

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.