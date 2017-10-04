Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $5.53 Million Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,306 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.09% of Vipshop Holdings Limited worth $5,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 455,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 169,805 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 171,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 67,600 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,888,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,923,000 after purchasing an additional 626,589 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited by 40.8% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 189,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 55,068 shares in the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE VIPS) opened at 8.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.88. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $16.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average of $11.84.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Vipshop Holdings Limited had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $17.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post $0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VIPS. Deutsche Bank AG cut shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.50 to $12.60 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited from $16.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vipshop Holdings Limited currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.04.

About Vipshop Holdings Limited

Vipshop Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company is an online discount retailer for brands in China. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales mainly on its vip.com Website. The Company’s segment is sales, product distribution and offering of goods on its online platforms.

