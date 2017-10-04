Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Holdings in iShares Trust (HDV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in iShares Trust (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,136 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Trust were worth $5,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Trust during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Trust by 9.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Trust by 7.8% in the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 3,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Trust by 12.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Trust by 39.0% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Trust (NYSEARCA HDV) opened at 86.43 on Wednesday. iShares Trust has a 1-year low of $77.86 and a 1-year high of $86.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.7317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%.

