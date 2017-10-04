Bank of America Corporation Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cavium, Inc. (CAVM)

Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cavium, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAVM) in a report issued on Sunday morning.

CAVM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cavium from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. MKM Partners restated a buy rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Cavium in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays PLC raised Cavium from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Cavium in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cavium in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cavium currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.94.

Cavium (NASDAQ CAVM) opened at 68.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.94. Cavium has a 12 month low of $50.81 and a 12 month high of $76.26. The stock’s market capitalization is $4.72 billion.

Cavium (NASDAQ:CAVM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Cavium had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $242.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 125.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cavium will post $2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $1,237,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cavium by 64,275.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,382,691 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $314,065,000 after buying an additional 4,375,883 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its stake in Cavium by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,275,464 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $79,245,000 after acquiring an additional 339,019 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cavium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,835,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cavium by 1,564.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 266,833 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $16,578,000 after acquiring an additional 250,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cavium by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,121,457 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $367,004,000 after acquiring an additional 211,144 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cavium

Cavium, Inc is a provider of integrated semiconductor processors that enable intelligent processing for wired and wireless infrastructure and cloud for networking, communications, storage and security applications. The Company’s products consist of multi-core processors for embedded and data center applications, network connectivity for server and switches, storage connectivity, and security processors for offload and appliance.

