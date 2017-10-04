Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Holdings Reduced by Ronald Blue & Co. LLC

Ronald Blue & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Ronald Blue & Co. LLC’s holdings in Bank of America Corporation were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation by 0.4% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 10,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation by 0.4% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation by 0.3% in the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) opened at 25.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average of $23.79. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $25.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. Bank of America Corporation had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 20.28%. Bank of America Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post $1.81 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Corporation announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Bank of America Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Bank of America Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Vetr downgraded Bank of America Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.08 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Bank of America Corporation in a report on Sunday. BidaskClub raised Bank of America Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank of America Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank of America Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

In other Bank of America Corporation news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 86,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $2,096,194.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corporation Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

