Bank Mutual Corporation (BKMU) Stake Lifted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Bank Mutual Corporation (NASDAQ:BKMU) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.17% of Bank Mutual Corporation worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKMU. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank Mutual Corporation by 9.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank Mutual Corporation in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank Mutual Corporation by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bank Mutual Corporation by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bank Mutual Corporation by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank Mutual Corporation (BKMU) opened at 10.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $468.51 million, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.57. Bank Mutual Corporation has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.38.

Bank Mutual Corporation (NASDAQ:BKMU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Bank Mutual Corporation had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $24.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank Mutual Corporation will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BKMU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank Mutual Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Bank Mutual Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank Mutual Corporation in a report on Sunday, July 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group cut Bank Mutual Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Bank Mutual Corporation Company Profile

Bank Mutual Corporation is a savings and loan holding company. The Company owns Bank Mutual (the Bank), a federally-chartered savings bank. The Bank is engaged in the business of community banking, which includes attracting deposits from and making loans to the general public and private businesses, as well as governmental and non-profit entities.

