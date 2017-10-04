Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) Shares Gap Down to $6.94

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.17, but opened at $6.94. Banco Santander, shares last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 7,489,892 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAN. Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of Banco Santander, from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander, from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised Banco Santander, from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. BidaskClub cut Banco Santander, from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Santander, in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

The company has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average of $6.54.

Banco Santander, (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Banco Santander, had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post $0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander, by 20,016.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 78,057,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,202,000 after buying an additional 77,669,044 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Banco Santander, by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,234,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,539,000 after buying an additional 207,467 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Banco Santander, by 2.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,775,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,194,000 after buying an additional 153,997 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Banco Santander, by 15.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,534,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,407,000 after buying an additional 997,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Banco Santander, by 690.7% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,573,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,975,000 after buying an additional 5,741,913 shares in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander, Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country.

