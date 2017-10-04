Bamco Inc. NY Purchases Shares of 13,111 Weibo Corporation (WB)

Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Weibo Corporation in the second quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Numeric Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weibo Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weibo Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Weibo Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,963,000. Finally, Virtu KCG Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weibo Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 19.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WB has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Weibo Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Group LLC dropped their price target on shares of Weibo Corporation from $105.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Weibo Corporation in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weibo Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Weibo Corporation in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.28.
Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ WB) opened at 104.21 on Wednesday. Weibo Corporation has a 52-week low of $40.12 and a 52-week high of $108.30.
Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The information services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Weibo Corporation had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $253.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Weibo Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weibo Corporation will post $1.63 earnings per share for the current year.
About Weibo Corporation
Weibo Corporation is a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company provides ways for people and organizations to publicly express themselves in real time, interact with others on a global platform and stay connected with the world. It operates in two segments: advertising and marketing services and other services.
