Bamco Inc. NY Invests $1.15 Million in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Stock

Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,200 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 690 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,172 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Teresa A. Fairbrook sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $114,831.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,987.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew F. Cates bought 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $135.37 per share, with a total value of $47,379.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,445.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $161,102. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Scotiabank set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.35.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE PXD) opened at 153.01 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources Company has a 1-year low of $125.46 and a 1-year high of $199.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.17. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 154.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 107.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources Company will post $1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company explores for, develops and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and gas within the United States, with operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

