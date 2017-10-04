Bamco Inc. NY Cuts Stake in Keane Group Inc (FRAC)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its position in Keane Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRAC) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Keane Group were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Keane Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Keane Group during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Keane Group during the 1st quarter worth about $759,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Keane Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,542,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Keane Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,549,000.

FRAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.15 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Keane Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Keane Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Keane Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Iberia Capital initiated coverage on shares of Keane Group in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Keane Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Keane Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.94.

Shares of Keane Group Inc (NASDAQ FRAC) opened at 17.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average is $15.32. The stock’s market cap is $1.90 billion. Keane Group Inc has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $22.93.

Keane Group (NASDAQ:FRAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.71 million. Keane Group had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.38%. Keane Group’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Keane Group Inc will post $0.07 EPS for the current year.

Keane Group Profile

Keane Group, Inc is provider of integrated well completion services in the United States, with a focus on demanding completion solutions. The Company’s segments include Completion Services, which comprises hydraulic fracturing and wireline divisions, and Other Services, which consists of coiled tubing, cementing and drilling divisions.

