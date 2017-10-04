Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining (XME)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining (NYSEARCA:XME) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 499,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,964,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $420,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 374,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,223,000 after buying an additional 171,100 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 86,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 49,979 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 26,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals and Mining (XME) opened at 32.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average is $30.41. SPDR S&P Metals and Mining has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $35.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.0601 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This is a boost from SPDR S&P Metals and Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

SPDR S&P Metals and Mining Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

