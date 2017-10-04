Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys 120,177 Shares of Avista Corporation (AVA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) by 59.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,177 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Avista Corporation worth $13,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Avista Corporation by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Avista Corporation by 2.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista Corporation during the second quarter worth about $590,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avista Corporation by 75.6% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 68,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 29,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Avista Corporation by 3.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,340,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,914,000 after buying an additional 43,280 shares in the last quarter. 69.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avista Corporation (NYSE AVA) opened at 52.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.48. Avista Corporation has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $52.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.45.

Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $314.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.33 million. Avista Corporation had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 8.19%. Avista Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avista Corporation will post $1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.3575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Avista Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.77%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Avista Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avista Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Avista Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Williams Capital downgraded shares of Avista Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

Avista Corporation is an electric and natural gas utility company. The Company operates through two segments: Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P). The Company’s regional services include government and higher education, medical services, retail trade and finance. The Company’s businesses also include sheet metal fabrication, venture fund investments, real estate investments, a company that explores markets that could be served with liquefied natural gas (LNG), as well as certain other investments of Avista Capital, which is a subsidiary of the Company.

