Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A (BHGE) Rating Reiterated by Susquehanna Bancshares Inc

Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A (NASDAQ:BHGE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc in a research report issued on Monday. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $42.00. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.63% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on BHGE. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. Barclays PLC set a $43.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A in a report on Sunday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.36.
Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A (NASDAQ BHGE) opened at 36.67 on Monday. Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A has a 52 week low of $32.43 and a 52 week high of $68.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.46. The firm’s market capitalization is $15.70 billion.
Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A (NASDAQ:BHGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A news, CFO Brian Worrell bought 2,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $98,707.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,707.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Rice bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.37 per share, for a total transaction of $176,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 13,901 shares of company stock valued at $476,796 in the last quarter.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,142,000. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A during the second quarter worth approximately $4,610,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A during the third quarter worth approximately $1,601,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A during the second quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A during the second quarter worth approximately $959,000.
Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes a GE company Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes a GE company Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.