Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A (BHGE) Rating Reiterated by Susquehanna Bancshares Inc

Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A (NASDAQ:BHGE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc in a research report issued on Monday. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $42.00. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BHGE. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. Barclays PLC set a $43.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A in a report on Sunday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.36.

Get Baker Hughes a GE company Class A alerts:

Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A (NASDAQ BHGE) opened at 36.67 on Monday. Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A has a 52 week low of $32.43 and a 52 week high of $68.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.46. The firm’s market capitalization is $15.70 billion.

Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A (NASDAQ:BHGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A (BHGE) Rating Reiterated by Susquehanna Bancshares Inc” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/baker-hughes-a-ge-company-class-a-bhge-rating-reiterated-by-susquehanna-bancshares-inc.html.

In other Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A news, CFO Brian Worrell bought 2,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $98,707.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,707.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Rice bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.37 per share, for a total transaction of $176,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 13,901 shares of company stock valued at $476,796 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,142,000. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A during the second quarter worth approximately $4,610,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A during the third quarter worth approximately $1,601,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A during the second quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A during the second quarter worth approximately $959,000.

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes a GE company Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes a GE company Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.