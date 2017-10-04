Badger Meter (BMI) and Image Sensing Systems (ISNS) Critical Comparison

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ: ISNS) and Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Badger Meter pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Image Sensing Systems does not pay a dividend. Badger Meter pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Image Sensing Systems has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Image Sensing Systems and Badger Meter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Image Sensing Systems 2.39% 7.05% 5.36% Badger Meter 8.67% 13.19% 9.52%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.5% of Image Sensing Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of Badger Meter shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Image Sensing Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Badger Meter shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Image Sensing Systems and Badger Meter’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Image Sensing Systems $12.79 million 1.29 $550,999.00 $0.05 64.01 Badger Meter $395.15 million 3.74 $77.75 million $1.17 43.33

Badger Meter has higher revenue and earnings than Image Sensing Systems. Badger Meter is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Image Sensing Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Image Sensing Systems has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Badger Meter has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Image Sensing Systems and Badger Meter, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Image Sensing Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Badger Meter 0 3 1 0 2.25

Badger Meter has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.21%. Given Badger Meter’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Badger Meter is more favorable than Image Sensing Systems.

Summary

Badger Meter beats Image Sensing Systems on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Image Sensing Systems

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. is a provider of software-based products and solutions for the intelligent transportation systems (ITS) industry. The Company develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in traffic, security, police and parking applications, such as intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, venue security, entry control and traffic data collection. The Company operates through two segments: Intersection and Highway. Video products are sold in the Intersection segment. Radar products are sold in the Highway segment. The Company’s family of products, which it markets as Autoscope video or video products (Autoscope) and RTMS radar or radar products (RTMS), provides end users with the tools that manage traffic flow and support driver safety. Its technology analyzes signals from sensors and transmits the information to management systems and controllers or directly to users.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of products incorporating flow measurement, control and communication solutions, serving water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers around the world. The Company’s products measure water, oil, chemicals and other fluids, provide and communicate timely measurement data. Its product lines include two categories: sales of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities (municipal water), and sales of meters to various industries for water and other fluids (flow instrumentation). The municipal water offering includes mechanical and ultrasonic (electronic) water meters and related technologies and services used by water utilities as the basis for generating water and wastewater. The flow instrumentation category includes the sale of meters and valves around the world to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases.

