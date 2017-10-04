BAB Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) will be announcing its Q3 2017 earnings results on Thursday, October 5th.

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter. BAB had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 17.81%.

Get BAB Inc. alerts:

Shares of BAB Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) opened at 0.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.03. BAB Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. BAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.68%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/bab-inc-babb-set-to-announce-earnings-on-thursday.html.

BAB Company Profile

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB) and My Favorite Muffin (MFM) brands. The Company is also engaged in the sale of its bagels, muffins and coffee through nontraditional channels of distribution. The Company has over 80 franchise units and approximately three licensed units in operation in over 20 states and approximately one international location.

Receive News & Ratings for BAB Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAB Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.