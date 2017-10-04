AZZ Inc. (AZZ) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $825-885 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $830.53 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZZ. BidaskClub lowered AZZ from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on AZZ from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet downgraded AZZ from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Shares of AZZ Inc. (AZZ) opened at 48.05 on Wednesday. AZZ Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $67.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.77 and a 200 day moving average of $53.52.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.70 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post $2.20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 33.50%.

In other news, CFO Paul Wesley Fehlman purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.31 per share, with a total value of $73,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,941.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas E. Ferguson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $247,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,037 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,744.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc is a provider of galvanizing services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining and industrial markets. The Company operates through two segments: Energy segment and Galvanizing segment. Its Energy segment provides products and services designed to support industrial, nuclear and electrical applications.

