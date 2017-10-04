Avon Products, Inc. (AVP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.28

Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 4,639,869 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $4.50) on shares of Avon Products in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Avon Products in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avon Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on Avon Products in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Avon Products from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.71.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.49. The stock’s market capitalization is $998.68 million.
Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Avon Products had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. Avon Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Avon Products, Inc. will post $0.14 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avon Products by 14,920.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,294,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,696,000 after acquiring an additional 45,986,012 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Avon Products by 219.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,804,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,256,000 after acquiring an additional 20,485,474 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Avon Products by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,517,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,208 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Avon Products by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,878,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Avon Products by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,109,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,063 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Avon Products
Avon Products, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of beauty and related products. The Company’s segments include Europe, Middle East & Africa; South Latin America; North Latin America, and Asia Pacific. Its product categories are Beauty, and Fashion and Home. Beauty consists of skincare (which includes personal care), fragrance and color (cosmetics).
