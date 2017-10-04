Avigilon Corp (AVO) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.39

Avigilon Corp (TSE:AVO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$18.39 and last traded at C$18.36, with a volume of 120,768 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$17.88.

Separately, CIBC upped their price objective on Avigilon Corp from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.60. The company has a market cap of $797.63 million and a P/E ratio of 61.49.

In related news, Director Murray Tevlin sold 15,000 shares of Avigilon Corp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.45, for a total transaction of C$246,750.00. Also, Director Wan Jung sold 13,000 shares of Avigilon Corp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.52, for a total value of C$214,760.00. Insiders sold a total of 36,122 shares of company stock valued at $596,116 over the last 90 days.

Avigilon Corp Company Profile

Avigilon Corp is a provider of business intelligence and security solutions. The Company operates through the segment in which it designs, manufactures and markets video surveillance and access control software and equipment for the global security market. Its security solutions are installed at school campuses, transportation systems, healthcare centers, public venues, prisons, factories, casinos, airports, financial institutions, government facilities and retailers.

