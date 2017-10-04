Aviance Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) by 71.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,943 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HD Supply Holdings were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in HD Supply Holdings by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 132,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in HD Supply Holdings in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,340,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in HD Supply Holdings by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 121,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 56,183 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in HD Supply Holdings in the 1st quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HD Supply Holdings by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter.

Get HD Supply Holdings Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Aviance Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (HDS)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/aviance-capital-management-llc-decreases-holdings-in-hd-supply-holdings-inc-hds.html.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HDS shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HD Supply Holdings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank AG cut HD Supply Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 9th. BidaskClub raised HD Supply Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Drexel Hamilton downgraded HD Supply Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered HD Supply Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.21.

Shares of HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ HDS) traded up 0.669% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.885. The company had a trading volume of 343,556 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.650 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.20 and its 200 day moving average is $35.41. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.97 and a one year high of $44.73.

HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64. HD Supply Holdings had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 49.76%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings, Inc. will post $2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HD Supply Holdings announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 6th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About HD Supply Holdings

HD Supply Holdings, Inc is an industrial distributor in North America. The Company’s segments include Facilities Maintenance, Construction & Industrial-White Cap, and Corporate. As of January 29, 2017, the Company operated through approximately 500 locations across 48 states in the United States and six Canadian provinces.

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.